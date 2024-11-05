Cyberattack confirmed by Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric has disclosed an ongoing investigation into the breach of one of its internal project execution tracking platforms after its Atlassian Jira system was claimed to have been compromised by the nascent HellCat ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

HellCat alleged that nearly 40 GB of project data and user details have been exfiltrated as a result of the breach while threatening the French multinational energy management and automation manufacturer of exposing the compromised information should it refuse to pay the $125,000 ransom. Such a development comes less than a week after HellCat took responsibility for an intrusion against the Jordan Ministry of Education and months after Schneider Electric had its Sustainability Business Division impacted by a ransomware intrusion that disrupted several systems, including its Resource Advisor platform. Escalating ransomware incidents have prompted increased federal crackdown efforts, with the FBI noting the deployment of at least 30 disruption operations this year.