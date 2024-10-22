HashiCorp updates Vault, releases public beta of HCP Vault Radar

HashiCorp Vault version 1.18 is scheduled to enter general availability this month, introducing significant updates aimed at enhancing scalability and performance for large enterprises, TechTarget reports.

The update improves Vault's Raft database as well as a change to enable optimal failure handling and the addition of adaptive overload protection to enhance the platform’s capacity to manage concurrent requests and system overloads. In addition, HashiCorp announced the public beta of HashiCorp Cloud Platform Vault Radar, a tool designed to detect and prevent the exposure of secrets via commits, pushes, pull requests, and merge requests during the early phases of application development. In addition, it validates discovered secrets against Vault secret correlation and provides recommendations for remediating problems stemming from improperly stored secrets. It integrates with code repositories and CI/CD pipelines, offering organizations like Adobe and LPL Financial a more proactive approach to secrets management. HCP Vault Radar supports on-premises agents, allowing metadata to be sent without exposing sensitive data, which is appealing for larger enterprises.