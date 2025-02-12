Government Regulations

Harsher punitive action against cybercrime sought by new bipartisan measure

More severe penalties would be imposed on cybercriminals under new legislation revising the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act introduced by Senate Armed Services Committee Cybersecurity Subcommittee Chair Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., CyberScoop reports.

While existing law only sets a five-year maximum prison sentence for cybercrime conspiracy charges, the new Cyber Conspiracy Modernization Act would empower the Justice Department to prolong imprisonments based on the crime severity under a technology-specific CFAA. "As cyber technologies continue to rapidly evolve, we need more people working to secure cyberspace as well as harsher penalties for those perpetrating these crimes... I am committed to working on policies that strengthen the United States' ability to respond quickly and decisively to cyberattacks which have been on the rise," said Rounds. Such a development comes just days after Rounds unveiled a measure that would establish cybersecurity scholarships in a bid to bolster the cyber workforce amid escalating Russian and Chinese threats.

