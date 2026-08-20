AI/ML

Harness launches AI agents to find and fix software vulnerabilities

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Harness Inc. has launched a new set of artificial intelligence agents designed to automatically detect software vulnerabilities and generate patches. These agents aim to streamline the security process within the software development lifecycle, addressing the increasing speed at which exploits can be developed, as reported by Silicon Angle.

The AI SAST agent identifies vulnerabilities, including logic flaws missed by traditional tools, and reduces false positives. Findings are then passed to a Triage Agent to pinpoint exploitable issues. A Remediation Agent automatically drafts and validates fixes, creating pull requests for developer approval. A Zero-Day Agent monitors for newly disclosed vulnerabilities, aiming to provide validated fixes within minutes.

The new agents leverage "Mythos-class" models, similar to those used by Anthropic, to enhance vulnerability detection. Harness aims to reduce the time from vulnerability discovery to deployed fix from weeks to hours, integrating security as a core part of the software delivery pipeline. The new agents and virtual patching are available now to Harness customers.

Source: Silicon Angle

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Agentic IAM: How to secure and manage AI agent identities

Explore how Agentic Identity and Access Management (IAM) helps organizations securely manage AI agents as governed non-human identities. Learn how identity, authentication, dynamic authorization, secure delegation, and real-time oversight can enable organizations to safely adopt and scale agentic AI while maintaining security and accountability.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds