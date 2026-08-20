Harness launches AI agents to find and fix software vulnerabilities

Harness Inc. has launched a new set of artificial intelligence agents designed to automatically detect software vulnerabilities and generate patches. These agents aim to streamline the security process within the software development lifecycle, addressing the increasing speed at which exploits can be developed, as reported by Silicon Angle.

The AI SAST agent identifies vulnerabilities, including logic flaws missed by traditional tools, and reduces false positives. Findings are then passed to a Triage Agent to pinpoint exploitable issues. A Remediation Agent automatically drafts and validates fixes, creating pull requests for developer approval. A Zero-Day Agent monitors for newly disclosed vulnerabilities, aiming to provide validated fixes within minutes.

The new agents leverage "Mythos-class" models, similar to those used by Anthropic, to enhance vulnerability detection. Harness aims to reduce the time from vulnerability discovery to deployed fix from weeks to hours, integrating security as a core part of the software delivery pipeline. The new agents and virtual patching are available now to Harness customers.