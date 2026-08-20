Agentic IAM: How to secure and manage AI agent identities

What is agentic identity and access management?

AI agents are rapidly becoming active participants in digital systems, executing tasks, making decisions, and acting on behalf of users and organizations. Beyond just tools, these agents are autonomous or semi-autonomous actors that must be treated as first-class non-human identities (NHIs) within your enterprise.

enables organizations to manage and secure AI agents as governed non-human identities, applying the same level of control, accountability, and policy enforcement used for human users, while adapting to machine speed and autonomy. It ensures agents are securely authenticated, properly authorized, and governed in real time through runtime identity, where access decisions are evaluated continuously at the moment of action.

Key takeaways.

This approach extends traditional IAM to support autonomy, delegation, and real-time decision-making, enabling organizations to safely operationalize AI agents at scale.

Treat every AI agent as a managed non-human identity with ownership, lifecycle controls, and accountability.

Enable agents to act on behalf of users through secure, scoped delegation—not credential sharing.

Enforce dynamic, context-aware access so agents only receive what they need, when they need it.

Definition of agentic IAM

Apply monitoring, audit logging, and human-in-the-loop controls for sensitive actions.

Agentic IAM is the framework of policies, technologies, and controls used to manage AI agents as distinct, governed NHIs within an organization.

Establishing unique non-human identities for every agent

Enforcing strong authentication mechanisms

Applying dynamic, least-privilege authorization

Enabling secure, authenticated delegation (not impersonation)

Maintaining monitoring, auditability, and human oversight

It focuses on:

Who is the agent?

On whose behalf is it acting?

What is it allowed to do right now?

Can its actions be traced and verified?

How agentic IAM works

At its core, agentic IAM ensures that every action answers four critical questions:

Agentic IAM applies IAM principles to non-human identities and enforces them continuously through runtime identity:

Each agent is provisioned as a unique NHI with defined ownership and lifecycle management.

Agents authenticate using tokens, certificates, or workload identities instead of passwords, ensuring secure, verifiable identity.

Access is enforced through dynamic, context-aware policies with least-privilege and time-bound scopes. Runtime identity ensures that every request is evaluated in real time, based on context such as task, behavior, and delegated authority.

Agents act through authenticated delegation, never by using human credentials. This preserves auditability and aligns with secure IAM practices.

High-risk actions require human approval, ensuring oversight and accountability.

Where identity for AI fits into agentic IAM

All actions are logged and traceable to the non-human identity and, where applicable, the human delegator. Runtime identity signals enhance detection of anomalous behavior.

provides the foundation for managing AI agents as non-human identities within existing IAM systems. It enables authentication, authorization, lifecycle management, and auditability for these identities.

Agentic IAM builds on this foundation by introducing runtime identity enforcement, ensuring that access decisions are not static but continuously evaluated based on real-time conditions. It strengthens delegated access with clear accountability, fine-grained per-action authorization, human-in-the-loop approval for sensitive operations, and continuous monitoring of agent behavior.

Why agentic IAM is important today

This ensures non-human identities operate securely in dynamic, real-world environments.

AI agents operate continuously, at scale, and often without direct human supervision. Traditional IAM systems, built for human users and static applications, cannot effectively govern non-human identities operating at machine speed.

Why implementing agentic IAM is challenging

Agentic IAM is essential to prevent unauthorized or unverified non-human identity access, control what agents can do at runtime, ensure agents act within delegated authority, maintain accountability across autonomous workflows, and enable secure adoption of AI-driven automation.

Managing AI agents as non-human identities introduces new challenges.

Agents act independently, requiring continuous verification.Agents operate on behalf of users, requiring secure delegation models.Large numbers of non-human identities operate simultaneously.Distinguishing between human users, trusted non-human identities, and malicious bots is difficult.Without proper controls, actions may not be attributable.

Agentic AI identity management best practices

Assign a unique non-human identity to every agent

Enforce delegation instead of credential sharing

Apply least-privilege and just-in-time access

Enforce runtime identity for real-time decisions

Require human approval for high-risk actions

Use short-lived, scoped credentials

Monitor and audit all non-human identity activity

Maintain linkage between agents and human sponsors

This approach is not viable because it breaks auditability, increases risk, and violates core IAM principles.