Hacktivists set sights on Andrew Tate’s online university

Online self-help platform The Real World, which is owned by social media personality Andrew Tate popular for pushing toxic masculinity, has been targeted by hacktivists, resulting in the exposure of information belonging to its users, according to Hackread.

After infiltrating The Real World through the exploitation of a platform vulnerability, attackers proceeded to post pro-feminist and LGBTQ+ emojis, remove attachments, and issue provisional bans for users of the platform, which was previously called Hustler's University, a report from DailyDot revealed. Moreover, such an intrusion was reported by DDoSecrets to have resulted in the exfiltration of more than 794,000 current and former members' usernames, almost 325,000 email addresses, and other information from over 600 public and private servers. Such a development comes months after The Real World was reported to have had 968,447 user accounts leaked as a result of a MongoDB database misconfiguration, indicating significant security gaps in the online platform.