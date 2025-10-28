Data Security, Breach

Hackers leak alleged HSBC USA customer data

HSBC confirms DoS attack but denies customer data was affected

Cybercriminals have reportedly leaked a database containing the personal and financial information of HSBC USA customers, including names, Social Security numbers, bank account details, and transaction histories, reports Cybernews.

The dataset was posted on a major data leak forum, where hackers typically trade stolen information. According to the Cybernews research team, early analysis suggests the data appears legitimate, though HSBC USA has yet to comment.

Researchers warned that the exposed details could be weaponized for identity theft, fraudulent account openings, and spearphishing schemes, as attackers analyze spending behaviors to impersonate trusted entities. The breach also poses reputational risks to the bank, potentially driving clients to withdraw their assets.

While the full extent of the leak remains unclear, timestamps in the sample indicate the data may be only several weeks old, raising concerns that it could involve the bank's corporate or institutional clients following HSBC's exit from retail and business banking operations in the U.S.

