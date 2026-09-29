GTT launches AI-powered network defense platform

Coverage from Silicon Angle indicates that GTT Communications Inc. has launched GTT Defense Halo, a new network defense platform designed to leverage artificial intelligence for proactive threat hunting within enterprise networks.

The platform aims to significantly reduce the time vulnerabilities and threats remain undetected on corporate networks, a concern amplified by recent warnings about escalating AI-enabled attacks. GTT Defense Halo features modules that continuously check firewall and device configurations against security frameworks and map known vulnerabilities to specific assets, prioritizing them for remediation. AI generates real-time plans to address weaknesses before they can be exploited.

The system builds a behavioral baseline of each customer's network to detect anomalies, with confirmed threats contained at network speed through automated runbooks. It maintains a live model of network connections, aiding threat hunters and providing exposure assessments. GTT runs the platform on its global Tier 1 backbone, offering dedicated, isolated instances to meet data sovereignty requirements.

Source: Silicon Angle