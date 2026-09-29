Former IBM X-Force Red leaders launch AI-powered offensive cybersecurity startup

Two former leaders of IBM's X-Force Red team have launched RemoteThreat, an offensive cybersecurity startup backed by $7 million in pre-seed funding. The company's platform uses AI to plan, execute, and adapt offensive cyber operations, extending beyond the capabilities of automated security tools, according to a recent report by The Register.

RemoteThreat's platform is designed to simulate nation-state level attacks for Fortune 500 organizations and provide government operators with tools to target adversaries at speed and scale. The platform comprises eight connected systems for mission planning, command and control, implants, initial access, advanced attack capabilities, obfuscation, analysis, and AI-assisted operations. Access is restricted to vetted enterprises, defense contractors, and U.S. government customers due to the potential for misuse. The startup has already secured customers including a major bank, a securities exchange operator, a large U.S. healthcare company, and a leading AI lab.

RemoteThreat has also partnered with Talon Defense and the Nakasone Group, and has joined the U.S. Special Operations Command's SOF RACER program. This launch aligns with the U.S. Cyber Strategy's call for increased private-sector involvement in offensive cyber operations.

Source: The Register