One gateway to govern them all: Bringing enterprise AI under control

As enterprise AI expands from individual chatbots answering questions to autonomous agents using applications, its governance becomes a patchwork of provider-specific SDKs, proxies, security guardrails and observability tools.

To unify the governance structure and make AI usage as efficient as possible, F5 has created an AI Gateway that places itself between users and agents on one side and models, tools, APIs and data on the other.

The gateway combines three functions — Model Gateway, MCP Gateway and AI Guardrails — under a common policy model, making security, access and even AI spending enforceable at runtime.

"F5 AI Gateway is purpose-built to close the governance gap," writes F5 SVP of Product and Marketing Nirav Shah in a recent blog post. "With this enhanced release, it becomes the runtime enforcement point for the AI Security Platform, turning platform-level policies into real-time decisions on every request."

How a centralized AI gateway can replace fragmented controls with consistent policies

Centralization addresses a core problem of AI governance, as separate controls will create separate views of AI activity. F5 AI Gateway instead applies shared budgets, auditing, observability and role-based access controls across AI flows from one console.

The Model Gateway function governs LLM access through a universal endpoint, abstracting differences among providers. A Model Registry gives teams a catalog of approved models, while intelligent routing can direct simple requests toward less expensive models instead of automatically consuming premium-model resources.

AI Guardrails complements Model Gateway by inspecting prompts and responses, with protections for risks such as prompt injection, jailbreaks and sensitive-data exposure. F5 says fail-closed enforcement can stop unsafe exchanges before they reach a model or user.

Why agentic AI requires granular MCP governance

AI agents complicate governance because they do more than converse with models — they also invoke tools. The Model Context Protocol makes those connections easier, but widespread MCP adoption can leave organizations without a central inventory, granular authorization or adequate records of what agents actually did.

The MCP Gateway function of AI Gateway addresses that problem with a registry of public, remote and private MCP servers and per-tool allow/deny controls.

Rather than giving an agent blanket access to every tool exposed by a server, policies can restrict it to explicitly authorized APIs, data sources and retrieval-augmented generation systems. Budgets and quotas can also be established per tool, while audit trails record tool invocations for compliance and investigation.

This makes the gateway an enforcement point where agent autonomy can be governed action by action instead of simply trusted after initial authentication.

How AI governance increasingly encompasses economics as well as security

Every AI interaction has another consequence: It costs money. Models consume tokens and computing resources, while autonomous agents can generate repeated model requests and tool calls without supervision.

"Without per-tool controls, agent tokenomics are effectively unbounded," writes Shah. "A single autonomous loop can consume thousands of dollars in tokens before anyone notices."

Model Gateway meters token consumption by provider, model, team and user, allowing budgets to be enforced in real-time as spending occurs, rather than waiting until the bill arrives. Smart model routing, semantic caching and GPU-aware routing can further eliminate unnecessary computation.

These capabilities can reduce token costs by 30% to 60% without application changes. Meanwhile, MCP Gateway can eliminate redundant agentic tool calls, reducing associated token waste by up to 90%.

"That's not a roadmap promise. It's a quantified outcome," writes Shah. "For IT Ops teams that don't have any visibility into AI spending, token metering and real-time dashboards attribute every dollar to a specific user, team, and model, turning cost mystery into cost intelligence."

AI governance is becoming inseparable from AI economics. An agent that is secure but consumes resources without limits is not fully governed. Nor is a cost-efficient agent that can reach unauthorized tools or expose sensitive information.

By bringing model management, MCP governance and prompt-and-response protection into one runtime control point, F5 AI Gateway applies both security and financial policy to every interaction as it happens. The result is a model in which enterprises can expand AI use without allowing either risk or token consumption to expand unchecked.

"Every AI request carries economic, security, and governance implications, yet most organizations are relying on fragmented tools that address only part of the problem," says F5 Chief Product Officer Kunal Anand in a recent post. "We believe every enterprise will need an intelligent control layer for AI."