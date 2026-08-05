Apple restores Telegram after child abuse material ban; Gram token recovers

Apple restored Telegram to its App Store after a brief removal due to reported child sexual abuse material. The platform swiftly removed the offending content and banned the responsible user, leading to the recovery of the Gram token. This incident highlights the ongoing scrutiny faced by messaging apps regarding illegal content, according to a recent report by Coin Central.

Apple stated that its review uncovered content violating App Store rules against child sexual abuse material, prompting the temporary removal. Telegram confirmed the issue stemmed from a single user, who was subsequently banned, and the content was removed. The application was reinstated after Telegram completed the required enforcement actions. This event caused a brief dip in the Gram token's value, which fell approximately 6.4% before recovering as the app was restored. The incident underscores how platform decisions can impact associated digital assets. Meanwhile, Telegram continues to face legal pressure in Russia, France, and Australia concerning allegations of facilitating illegal activities and extremist content.