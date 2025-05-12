Google to deploy AI-powered scam detection in Chrome

Google is rolling out a new anti-scam feature in Chrome that uses its on-device Gemini Nano large language model to identify and block tech support scams in real time, reports BleepingComputer.
The scams often involve deceptive full-screen warnings or pop-ups falsely claiming system infections to prompt users to call fraudulent helplines. The new detection mechanism is part of Chrome's 'Enhanced Protection' and will debut in Chrome version 137, scheduled for release this week. The system analyzes web content locally using Gemini Nano to detect known scam indicators. If a threat is suspected, Chrome sends the models findings and associated metadata to Google Safe Browsing for further analysis. If verified as malicious, Chrome will issue a user-facing alert. Google emphasizes that the process is designed to maintain privacy and minimize system performance impacts by running analyses asynchronously and limiting GPU usage. Initially available to users who enable Enhanced Protection, the feature will be expanded in future updates to detect other scam types, such as fake delivery notices. Support for Android is expected in 2025.
