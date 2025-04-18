Attempted fraud totaling $4B averted by Microsoft amid escalating AI-powered scams

Microsoft has touted averting fraud attempts amounting to $4 billion, while dismissing 49,000 bogus partnership enrollments and 1.6 million attempted bot signups per hour, as it observed the mounting exploitation of artificial intelligence in cyber scams during the past year, reports Infosecurity Magazine.
Threat actors have increasingly leveraged AI to facilitate more effective e-commerce fraud, with the technology used not only to generate highly convincing product descriptions and customer reviews but also establish customer service chatbots that defer chargebacks to customers, according to the company's Cyber Signals report. Aside from being exploited in employment fraud schemes that seek to exfiltrate sensitive data from job seekers, AI has also been used to conduct more successful tech support scams, with threat operation Storm-1811 believed to have utilized generative AI in voice phishing campaigns exploiting Quick Assist software. "Various AI tools can quickly find, organize, and generate information, thus acting as productivity tools for cyber-attackers," said the report.
