Google Calendar leveraged to facilitate stealthy phishing

Healthcare organizations, banks, educational institutions, and construction firms have been subjected to an ongoing phishing scam involving the exploitation of Google Calendar to facilitate clandestine credentials compromise, BleepingComputer reports.

Attacks commence with the distribution of malicious Google Calendar invites that contain links redirecting to a Google Forms or Google Drawings page with a reCaptcha or support button that redirected to phishing pages, according to a report from Check Point, which also noted the evasion of spam filters enabled by the utilization of Google Calendar.

"The attackers utilized Google Calendar services, making the headers appear completely legitimate and indistinguishable from invitations sent by any typical Google Calendar user," said Check Point.

While Google has already implemented additional features reducing the burden of blocking unwanted invites, organizations have been urged by Check Point to remain vigilant on all received invites and their included links.

