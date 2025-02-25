Gomboc AI secures $13M to streamline cloud security with deterministic AI

Cloud security startup Gomboc.AI has raised $13 million in seed funding to advance its deterministic artificial intelligence platform aimed at eliminating security backlogs that hinder business operations, according to SiliconAngle

Founded in 2022 and a participant in Google’s 2024 Growth Academy for cybersecurity startups, Gomboc AI offers a rule-based, deterministic AI solution that provides consistent, repeatable, and context-aware fixes for cloud security issues -- differing from generative AI’s variable outcomes. The platform was developed to tackle the overwhelming volume of security tickets and alerts that often paralyze security teams.

Co-founder and CEO Ian Amit, drawing from his experience as a chief information security officer, envisioned a system that not only identifies vulnerabilities but also remediates them automatically. Gomboc AI integrates with cloud infrastructure using Infrastructure as Code, enabling precise, automated fixes without disrupting system functionality.

The solution reduces reliance on manual processes by addressing security misconfigurations at the code level, effectively clearing ticket backlogs and freeing security and DevOps teams to focus on higher-priority tasks. Its policy-driven framework aligns with industry standards, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework and the Center for Internet Security guidelines.