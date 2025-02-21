Zero Trust World: Securing your cloud data

This interview discusses securing cloud data, focusing on the challenges of data sovereignty, access control, and the misconceptions surrounding cloud security.

The speakers emphasize the importance of understanding the underlying mechanisms of cloud services (e.g., object storage vs. file shares), implementing robust auditing and access controls, and being aware of the risks associated with data deletion and deallocation.

They also highlight the need for careful consideration of data location and compliance regulations, as well as the potential for vulnerabilities in applications that rely on cloud services.