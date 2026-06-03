Google rolls out scam call detection for Android

Google is introducing a new security feature for Android devices called "fake call detection" that will identify and flag phone calls where scammers use artificial intelligence to impersonate contacts. The feature is rolling out globally this month to Android 12 and later devices, starting with Pixel devices, and will be enabled by default, as reported by Bleeping Computer.

The fake call detection feature works automatically when both the caller and recipient are using the Phone by Google app. When a contact initiates a call, their device sends a silent, encrypted confirmation signal to the recipient's device. If this signal is not received, the recipient's device pings the contact's actual phone to verify authenticity. If the contact's device confirms it is not making a call, the recipient receives an on-screen warning to hang up.

This addresses scams where perpetrators spoof a familiar phone number and use AI voice-cloning technology to mimic the contact's voice. The feature relies on the RCS open standard and requires the Phone by Google, Contacts, and Google Messages apps with RCS enabled. This development comes as impersonation scams have led to billions in reported losses globally, with organizations like the FTC and INTERPOL highlighting it as a significant threat.