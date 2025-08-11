Government Regulations, Privacy, Encryption
Germany’s top court limits police use of spyware to serious crimes
Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Gray stone background, reflections on the floor, place for typography. Courtroom theme.
Germany's top court has ruled that police can only use spyware to monitor devices in cases involving crimes with a maximum sentence of at least three years, according to a recent report by Security Affairs. The ruling by Germany's top court restricts the use of spyware by police to serious crimes, following a case brought by Digitalcourage challenging rules from 2017 that allowed spyware to monitor encrypted chats and messages. The court found that the use of spyware for investigations into less severe crimes posed a significant intrusion into privacy. The court's decision sets a precedent for limiting the use of surveillance tools, highlighting the importance of balancing law enforcement needs with individual privacy rights. This ruling may lead to potential regulatory changes in how spyware is utilized by law enforcement agencies in Germany, ensuring that such tools are reserved for cases of significant criminal severity. Source: Security Affairs
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds