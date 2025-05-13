Geopolitical risks drive cloud strategy reassessment

As geopolitical instability escalates, organizations are rethinking their cloud strategies to address emerging risks from sanctions, trade disputes, and state surveillance, reports Computer Weekly.

What was once a manageable trade-off for agility and innovation, such as vendor lock-in or outages, is now overshadowed by broader concerns, including data seizure and unpredictable pricing. According to Gartner, cloud sovereignty has shifted from a low priority to a critical board-level issue. Businesses must reassess their cloud dependencies, including hidden reliance in hardware, IoT, or "on-prem" systems linked to cloud services. Understanding the jurisdictional reach of providers is vital for identifying exposure to geopolitical risk. Alternatives such as sovereign cloud solutions, geopatriation, or even eliminating certain cloud ties should be explored, though these come with trade-offs. “Switching cloud ecosystems takes years under normal conditions,” Gartner notes, so early scenario-based planning is essential. Aligning cloud strategies with likely geopolitical scenarios will enable companies to anticipate, absorb, and respond to disruptions with greater resilience.