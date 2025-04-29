Cloud Application Detection and Response (CADR) has burst onto the scene as one of the hottest categories in security, with numerous vendors touting a variety of capabilities and making promises on how bringing detection and response to the application-level will be a game changer.In this segment, Gal Elbaz, co-founder and CTO of Oligo Security, will dive into what CADR is, who it helps, and what the future will look like for this game changing technology.
RASC 2025 executive interview: Oligo Security's Gal Elbaz
