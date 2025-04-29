Cloud Security, Application security, RSAC

RASC 2025 executive interview: Oligo Security’s Gal Elbaz

Cloud Application Detection and Response (CADR) has burst onto the scene as one of the hottest categories in security, with numerous vendors touting a variety of capabilities and making promises on how bringing detection and response to the application-level will be a game changer.

In this segment, Gal Elbaz, co-founder and CTO of Oligo Security, will dive into what CADR is, who it helps, and what the future will look like for this game changing technology.

