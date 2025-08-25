In a report by Security Affairs, FortiGuard Labs researchers have uncovered a resurgence of the Gayfemboy botnet, a variant based on the infamous Mirai malware. The botnet has evolved to target systems globally, exploiting vulnerabilities in devices from various manufacturers. The Gayfemboy botnet, initially identified in February 2024, has been employing advanced tactics, including leveraging N-day and zero-day exploits to compromise devices. By November 2024, the botnet had expanded its reach, targeting industrial routers and smart home devices, with over 15,000 active nodes. The operators behind Gayfemboy have also launched DDoS attacks against researchers tracking their activities. The malware employs custom file naming and obfuscation techniques to avoid detection, with four core modules for different malicious functions. The Gayfemboy botnet's evolution underscores the escalating sophistication of modern cyber threats and the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures. With a wide range of targeted countries and industries, the impact of such advanced malware can be severe. The report emphasizes the importance of proactive defense strategies, regular patching, and staying informed about emerging threats to effectively counter evolving cyber risks. Source: Security Affairs
Malware, Threat Intelligence
Gayfemboy botnet evolution: Fortinet researchers unveil advanced cyber threat
(Adobe Stock)
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds