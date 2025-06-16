Identity, Critical Infrastructure Security

GAO: More robust IRS oversight on identity-proofing program needed

Federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service on Nov. 1, 2005, in Chicago. (Photo Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Internal Revenue Service was found by the Government Accountability Office to have been lacking oversight on its identity-proofing program using ID.me, reports FedScoop.

Aside from failing to document the program's goals and objectives, the IRS has also overlooked performance reviews for its credential service providers, according to GAO. Moreover, the IRS also did not cite ID.me's utilization of artificial intelligence. "Stronger oversight of IRS's use of AI-enabled solutions would better position IRS to ensure taxpayers' rights are protected and the technology is accurate, reliable, effective, and transparent," said the report. All of the GAO's recommendations have been accepted by the IRS and ID.me, with the latter already submitting its proposed course of action to the National Institute of Standards and Technology. "Other agencies would also benefit from metrics guidance and performance benchmarks, to make informed decisions about their authentication solutions. NIST should play a central role in establishing government-wide guidelines," said the ID.me spokesperson.

An In-Depth Guide to Identity

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.

Related

AI-driven ID fraud surges 195% globally

AI-generated synthetic identity fraud is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, reshaping the global threat landscape and exposing gaps in traditional identity verification systems, TechRadar reports.

AI scams trigger surge in student aid fraud

A surge in financial aid fraud fueled by artificial intelligence is overwhelming U.S. community colleges, leaving identity theft victims like Heather Brady and Brittnee Nelson saddled with loans they never applied for, reports the Associated Press.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds