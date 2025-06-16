Aside from failing to document the program's goals and objectives, the IRS has also overlooked performance reviews for its credential service providers, according to GAO. Moreover, the IRS also did not cite ID.me's utilization of artificial intelligence. "Stronger oversight of IRS's use of AI-enabled solutions would better position IRS to ensure taxpayers' rights are protected and the technology is accurate, reliable, effective, and transparent," said the report. All of the GAO's recommendations have been accepted by the IRS and ID.me, with the latter already submitting its proposed course of action to the National Institute of Standards and Technology. "Other agencies would also benefit from metrics guidance and performance benchmarks, to make informed decisions about their authentication solutions. NIST should play a central role in establishing government-wide guidelines," said the ID.me spokesperson.
GAO: More robust IRS oversight on identity-proofing program needed
The Internal Revenue Service was found by the Government Accountability Office to have been lacking oversight on its identity-proofing program using ID.me, reports FedScoop.
