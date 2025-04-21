Funding round secures $10M for Cy4Data Labs

SiliconAngle reports that Cy4Data Labs, a California-based data protection startup, has obtained $10 million from its initial funding round, which will be allocated toward bolstering sales and marketing for its Cy4Secure data security solution that allows in-use data encryption and protection.
Aside from leveraging in-situ data protection that retains encryption amid usage in various apps, as well as removes decryption requirements for data processing, Cy4Secure also uses artificial intelligence to curb unwanted access and data sharing, as well as features persistent threat monitoring capabilities, according to Cy4Data Labs. "We're not just protecting data, we're changing the rules of how it can be used securely. This funding allows us to accelerate our go-to-market efforts and get our technology into the hands of organizations that desperately need it, especially as AI, cyber warfare and quantum computing reshape the threat landscape," said Cy4Data Labs co-founder and CEO Lance Smith.
