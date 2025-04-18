Utilization of both Exabot artificial intelligence agents and sophisticated data exploration, Exaforce's agentic SOC Platform concurrently pares down human-led SOC work and enhances security outcomes substantially. Various models, including semantic data, statistical, and behavioral types, are also being processed by the platform's multi-model AI engine to facilitate more comprehensive data insights and curb false positives, according to Exaforce. "What excites us is how Exaforce is reimagining the massive opportunity of developing AI teammates to offload complex tasks that help humans increase productivity and efficacy, and they are starting with the SOC market where the problems of skills and talent are acute," said Navin Chaddha of Mayfield, which co-led the investment round with Khosla Ventures and Thomvest Ventures.
New $75M investment to help Exaforce bolster agentic SOC with AI
SiliconAngle reports that Exaforce, an agentic security operations startup, has obtained $75 million from a Series A funding round, which will be allocated toward strengthening its agentic security operations center platform.
