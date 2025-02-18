AI/ML, Critical Infrastructure Security

Funding round secures $100M for AI cybersecurity startup Dream

Today’s columnist, Erich Kron of KnowBe4, explains the five privacy concerns around Agentic AI. (Adobe Stock)

Israel-based artificial intelligence startup catering to critical infrastructure organizations Dream has landed a $100 million investment from a Series B funding round, bringing its valuation to $1.1 billion, SiliconAngle reports.

Such newly raised funds would be channeled toward creating more advanced AI models for defending critical infrastructure and bolstering its current models, while opening new offices in the U.S. and South America, according to Dream, which was co-founded by former NSO Group CEO Shalev Hulio and former Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz. Dream has touted developing its cybersecurity operations-trained "cyber language models" based on defensive network architecture and threat actor behavior that leverages predictive AI modeling to keep up with increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats against governments, energy providers, and hospitals. "We founded Dream to deliver a solution that truly works for nations, specifically because it was designed with their needs in mind," noted Hulio.

