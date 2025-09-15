French Apple users subjected to another spyware campaign

France's Computer Emergency Response Team has confirmed that Apple's warning of a spyware campaign against its users across the country earlier this month, reports The Hacker News. Such an alert, which is the fourth issued by Apple to its French users so far this year, noted that the intrusions were aimed at politicians, journalists, activists, lawyers, senior officials, and members of strategic sectors' steering committees, according to CERT-FR. CERT-FR's disclosure comes just as Apple launched the new Memory Integrity Enforcement feature that seeks to improve anti-spyware defenses in its newest iPhones. Developing MIE has been necessitated by mounting spyware intrusions exploiting memory corruption flaws, with an iOS bug, tracked as CVE-2025-43300, harnessed alongside the WhatsApp vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-55177, in a zero-click attack campaign that has impacted nearly 200 individuals. Meanwhile, U.S.-based firms investing in the spyware industry were found by an Atlantic Council study to be three times as many as the next three countries with the most spyware investors.
