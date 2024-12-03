Fireblocks, Google Cloud partner to enhance digital asset security

Fireblocks has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to enhance its private key management services by integrating Google Cloud’s Confidential Space technology, Cointelegraph reports.

The integration combines Fireblocks’ platform functionalities with Google’s advanced security tools, including attestation services, identity and access management, and key management services. Together, the tools aim to deliver end-to-end security for digital asset operations while adhering to regulatory and compliance standards.

Confidential Space, a confidential computing environment on Google Cloud, ensures data remains encrypted at all times, even during use. This approach adds a critical layer of security, surpassing traditional encryption that protects data only during storage or transmission.

Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov emphasized that this partnership enables enterprises and institutions to “run critical digital asset operations in a highly secure and scalable environment.” Fireblocks currently supports technologies like blockchain and Web3. It also notably partnered with Immutable to enable secure asset management for Ethereum-based game developers.