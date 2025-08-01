Under the National Quantum Cybersecurity Migration Strategy Act, the National Science and Technology Council's Subcommittee on the Economic and Security Implications of Quantum Science would be tasked to create a strategy that would include standards for establishing "cryptographically relevant quantum computer" definitions, as well as the evaluation of agencies' need for post-quantum cryptography migration. Meanwhile, all sector risk management agencies would be sought to be part of a post-quantum pilot program by the ESIX that would require post-quantum cryptography for one or more high-impact systems by 2027. "Because stolen data can be stored and decrypted later, experts warn that action must be taken now to secure systems with stronger, quantum-proof protections. This bill responds to that urgency by requiring federal agencies to begin migrating critical systems before it's too late," said lawmakers in a news release.
Government Regulations, Encryption
Federal quantum cybersecurity strategy pushed by new legislation
(Olemedia via Getty Images)
CyberScoop reports imminent threats posed by quantum computing have prompted Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., to introduce new legislation that would mandate the development of a federal quantum cybersecurity strategy, as well as the implementation of quantum-safe encryption pilot programs.
