Federal quantum cybersecurity strategy pushed by new legislation

CyberScoop reports imminent threats posed by quantum computing have prompted Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., to introduce new legislation that would mandate the development of a federal quantum cybersecurity strategy, as well as the implementation of quantum-safe encryption pilot programs.

Under the National Quantum Cybersecurity Migration Strategy Act, the National Science and Technology Council's Subcommittee on the Economic and Security Implications of Quantum Science would be tasked to create a strategy that would include standards for establishing "cryptographically relevant quantum computer" definitions, as well as the evaluation of agencies' need for post-quantum cryptography migration. Meanwhile, all sector risk management agencies would be sought to be part of a post-quantum pilot program by the ESIX that would require post-quantum cryptography for one or more high-impact systems by 2027. "Because stolen data can be stored and decrypted later, experts warn that action must be taken now to secure systems with stronger, quantum-proof protections. This bill responds to that urgency by requiring federal agencies to begin migrating critical systems before it's too late," said lawmakers in a news release.

