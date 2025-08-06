AI/ML, Government Regulations, Data Security

Federal probe on DeepSeek pushed by lawmakers

man holding a magnifying glass on deepseek logo on a computer screen

(Adobe Stock)

Reuters reports that the U.S. Commerce Department has been compelled by a group of seven GOP senators to investigate possible security flaws in DeepSeek and other Chinese artificial intelligence models that threaten national security.

Aside from providing details on whether data obtained by the Chinese open-source AI apps, including American personal and enterprise information, had been sent to Chinese servers, as well as the Chinese military or military-linked organizations, the Commerce Department should also report on the AI models' improper semiconductor access or U.S. model term violations, said Sens. Ted Budd, R-N.C., Jon Husted, R-Ohio, Todd Young, R-Ind., John Cornyn, R-Texas, John Curtis, R-Utah, Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., in a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Such a development comes months after Lutnick committed to restricting DeepSeek after the discovery of its misuse of U.S. AI technology. Other measures prohibiting DeepSeek usage in federal devices or networks have already been introduced by senators from both sides of the aisle.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

British Standard 7799Business Impact Analysis (BIA)ByteChecksumData Encryption Standard (DES)Data Loss Prevention (DLP)Data WarehousingDecryptionDiffie-HellmanDigital Envelope

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds