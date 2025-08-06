Federal probe on DeepSeek pushed by lawmakers

Reuters reports that the U.S. Commerce Department has been compelled by a group of seven GOP senators to investigate possible security flaws in DeepSeek and other Chinese artificial intelligence models that threaten national security.
Aside from providing details on whether data obtained by the Chinese open-source AI apps, including American personal and enterprise information, had been sent to Chinese servers, as well as the Chinese military or military-linked organizations, the Commerce Department should also report on the AI models' improper semiconductor access or U.S. model term violations, said Sens. Ted Budd, R-N.C., Jon Husted, R-Ohio, Todd Young, R-Ind., John Cornyn, R-Texas, John Curtis, R-Utah, Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., in a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Such a development comes months after Lutnick committed to restricting DeepSeek after the discovery of its misuse of U.S. AI technology. Other measures prohibiting DeepSeek usage in federal devices or networks have already been introduced by senators from both sides of the aisle.
