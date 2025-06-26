Aside from pushing for a list of Federal Acquisition Security Council-managed foreign adversary AI systems, such legislation which accompanies a bill unveiled by Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Gary Peters, D-Mich. also advances the creation of a delisting process that would ask companies to prove their non-use of adversarial tech. "Chinese, Russian, and other adversary AI systems simply do not belong on government devices, and certainly shouldn't be entrusted with government data," said Krishnamoorthi. Such a development comes after the introduction of a bipartisan Senate measure restricting DeepSeek across federal networks and devices, as well as a bipartisan House bill barring the AI tool's use in government-issued devices.
AI/ML, Government Regulations
Federal ban on adversarial AI sought by new bipartisan House bill
(Adobe Stock)
House Select Committee on China Chair Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and committee ranking member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., have introduced the new No Adversarial AI Act that would prohibit federal agencies from using the DeepSeek large language model and other AI tools associated with the Chinese government, according to FedScoop.
