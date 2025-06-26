AI/ML, Government Regulations

Federal ban on adversarial AI sought by new bipartisan House bill

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

House Select Committee on China Chair Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and committee ranking member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., have introduced the new No Adversarial AI Act that would prohibit federal agencies from using the DeepSeek large language model and other AI tools associated with the Chinese government, according to FedScoop.

Aside from pushing for a list of Federal Acquisition Security Council-managed foreign adversary AI systems, such legislation which accompanies a bill unveiled by Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Gary Peters, D-Mich. also advances the creation of a delisting process that would ask companies to prove their non-use of adversarial tech. "Chinese, Russian, and other adversary AI systems simply do not belong on government devices, and certainly shouldn't be entrusted with government data," said Krishnamoorthi. Such a development comes after the introduction of a bipartisan Senate measure restricting DeepSeek across federal networks and devices, as well as a bipartisan House bill barring the AI tool's use in government-issued devices.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Study: Agentic AI adoption ramps up

Agentic artificial intelligence technology has been launched on a full scale by nearly a third of organizations, which is three times higher than similar adoption during the past two quarters, according to CFO Dive.

Misconfigured MCP servers prevalent, analysis shows

More than 7,000 of over 15,000 Model Context Protocol servers, which enable artificial intelligence app access to data outside their training models, around the world are exposed to the internet, hundreds of which are impacted by the "NeighborJack" vulnerability that allows access to anyone within the same local network, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds