More stringent restrictions on Chinese-made telecommunications equipment in the U.S. will be voted upon by the Federal Communications Commission on Oct. 28, reports Reuters. The FCC will not only vote on whether it will ban authorization of devices with components made by firms added to the "Covered List," including Huawei Technologies, Hangzhou Hikvision, China Telecom, China Mobile, and ZTE, but also decide on prohibiting the sale of Covered List equipment that was previously authorized due to national security risks, according to FCC Chair Brendan Carr. "We will also tee up a number of questions about how to further improve the process and keep bad gear out of our networks," Carr added. Such a development comes after Huawei, ZTE, and seven other Chinese tech and telecommunications firms were investigated by the FCC over potential evasion of U.S. restrictions earlier this year. The FCC also recently moved to ban Chinese state-owned or controlled testing labs amid security concerns.
Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security
FCC vote on Chinese telco equipment restrictions imminent
