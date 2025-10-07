Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security

FCC vote on Chinese telco equipment restrictions imminent

More stringent restrictions on Chinese-made telecommunications equipment in the U.S. will be voted upon by the Federal Communications Commission on Oct. 28, reports Reuters. The FCC will not only vote on whether it will ban authorization of devices with components made by firms added to the "Covered List," including Huawei Technologies, Hangzhou Hikvision, China Telecom, China Mobile, and ZTE, but also decide on prohibiting the sale of Covered List equipment that was previously authorized due to national security risks, according to FCC Chair Brendan Carr. "We will also tee up a number of questions about how to further improve the process and keep bad gear out of our networks," Carr added. Such a development comes after Huawei, ZTE, and seven other Chinese tech and telecommunications firms were investigated by the FCC over potential evasion of U.S. restrictions earlier this year. The FCC also recently moved to ban Chinese state-owned or controlled testing labs amid security concerns.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds