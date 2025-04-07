Minneapolis consulting firm Computer Forensic Services founder and Chief Technology Officer Mark Lanterman whose testimony as a cyber forensics expert is present across more than 2,000 cases over the past three decades has been subjected to an FBI investigation after being accused by Wisconsin attorney and forensics examiner Sean Harrrington of fraudulently completing studies at the Upsala College and Harvard University under oath, according to KrebsOnSecurity

Investigation by law firm Perkins Coie, which is handling a case with a client's laptop being examined by Lanterman, revealed that Lanterman had no transcripts at Felician University, which held Upsala College records during his claimed stay at the college, as well as only enrolled in the eight-week HarvardX online cybersecurity class instead of undergoing postgraduate work at the university. Lanterman was also discovered to have been initially employed as a police officer at Pennsylvania's Springfield Township and later sought to remove his file from the township's police department. The potential discrediting of Lanterman would enable defendants who lost as a result of his testimony to file an appeal, said Unit 221B counsel Mark Rasch.