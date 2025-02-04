CISA, international agencies offer guidance on edge threats

A U.S. cybersecurity agency issued a fresh set of guidance for organizations regarding best practices in securing their networks and data storage.

The U.S. Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) posted a set of guidelines aimed at helping companies better secure the commonly used devices that sit at the edges of most networks.

“This set of guidance, led by international cybersecurity authorities, is intended to help organizations protect their network edge devices and appliances, such as firewalls, routers, virtual private networks (VPN) gateways, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, internet-facing servers, and internet-facing operational technology (OT) systems,” CISA explained.

It's thought that American organizations will be motivated in the new year to brush up on security and install updates for commonly exploited security vulnerabilities in their edge devices.

Such flaws are commonly exploited by threat actors who rely on organizations neglecting to patch known exploited vulnerabilities for months or years on end, creating low-hanging fruit for attackers.

This is especially true for edge network devices, which face the open internet and, in many cases, do not receive the regular attention for updates and patches that would be afforded to regular Windows and Linux boxes, thus leaving them open to attackers who, in many cases, automate the process of scanning and attacking for known exploits in the hope of gaining a network foothold.

CISA also brought in a few of its partners to offer guidance on how companies can secure the edge of their networks. The agency offered up guidance from the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre on digital forensics monitoring. The guidelines cover critical areas such as data logging and management of records.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security offered some of its own real-world experiences with securing endpoints. Canada has extensive experience defending extended networks due to its oil and gas infrastructure.

CISA offers guidance from its Australian counterparts who are charged with hardening devices from foreign threat actors.

The Aussies hope to “provide a summary of mitigation strategies and best practices on securing, hardening, and managing edge devices effectively, and technical details on seven mitigation strategies for operational, procurement and cybersecurity staff to implement to reduce risk to edge devices.”