FBI: IC3 site spoofing underway

BleepingComputer reports that organizations and individuals have been warned by the FBI regarding the ongoing impersonation of its Internet Crime Complaint Center website as part of "possible malicious activity".

Additional details regarding the spoofed sites were not provided but BleepingComputer has noted multiple sites at the icc3[.]live, ic3a[.]com, and practicinglawyer[.]net domains.

"Threat actors create spoofed websites often by slightly altering characteristics of legitimate website domains, with the purpose of gathering personally identifiable information entered by a user into the site, including name, home address, phone number, email address, and banking information," said the FBI, which urged manually entering www.ic3.gov in their browser's address bar while avoiding sponsored search results to prevent potential compromise.

Such an FBI alert comes months after half a dozen individuals targeting cryptocurrency investment scam victims under the guise of Europol agents or UK lawyers were arrested by the Spanish National Police.