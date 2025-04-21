More than 100 IC3 impersonation scams have already been reported to the FBI from December 2023 to February 2025, with most of the attacks aimed at those who have already been part of online forums or social media for online financial fraud victims, according to the agency's scam alert. Among such malicious schemes involved a fraudster creating a bogus social media profile to join a forum under the guise of a victim, with successful forum entry succeeded by posts recommending other victims to communicate with the purported IC3 Chief Director "Jaime Quin" via Telegram. Financial details of victims are later sought by Quin, who claims to have obtained previously stolen funds, said the FBI, which not only urged against the sharing of sensitive details online or over the phone but also emphasized that the IC3 neither asks payment for fund recovery nor directly communicates with impacted individuals.
FBI: IC3 impersonated to pilfer financial information
The FBI has warned that cybercriminals have been masquerading as Internet Crime Complaint Center employees assisting in the recovery of pilfered funds to compromise financial details from victims of fraud as part of an ongoing scam campaign, Cybernews reports.
More than 100 IC3 impersonation scams have already been reported to the FBI from December 2023 to February 2025, with most of the attacks aimed at those who have already been part of online forums or social media for online financial fraud victims, according to the agency's scam alert. Among such malicious schemes involved a fraudster creating a bogus social media profile to join a forum under the guise of a victim, with successful forum entry succeeded by posts recommending other victims to communicate with the purported IC3 Chief Director "Jaime Quin" via Telegram. Financial details of victims are later sought by Quin, who claims to have obtained previously stolen funds, said the FBI, which not only urged against the sharing of sensitive details online or over the phone but also emphasized that the IC3 neither asks payment for fund recovery nor directly communicates with impacted individuals.
