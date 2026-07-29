Gen Z shows low cybersecurity awareness, Kaspersky study finds

Gen Z exhibits a significant lack of cybersecurity awareness and online safety practices, with a recent study revealing that they are less likely to regularly change passwords and only 27% use mobile antivirus software. This generation spends more time online than offline, yet a majority have experienced device, data, or online account attacks, as reported by Tech Radar.

A Kaspersky study of 7,200 respondents across 18 countries highlights that only 27% of Gen Z use mobile antivirus software, and a mere 28% regularly back up their phone data. The findings indicate a heavy reliance on smartphones for storing valuable information without adequate cloud backups or syncing. This vulnerability has led to 17% experiencing hacked social media accounts and 12% losing gaming accounts. Compromised smartphones can expose personal photographs, identity documents, emails, and financial details, making individuals susceptible to identity theft and direct financial attacks.

Irina Ermilova, vice president for consumer product management at Kaspersky, emphasized that digital familiarity does not equate to security expertise. To address this gap, Kaspersky has launched an interactive online game called Case 404, designed to educate Gen Z users about identifying scams and phishing attempts in real-world scenarios.