Phishing, Business continuity, Incident Response

Faulty phishing site blocking disrupts Cloudflare services

Cloudflare deters record-shattering DDoS attack. (Adobe Stock)
(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that Cloudflare had its Stream, Images, Cache Reserve, Vectorize, Log Delivery, and Key Transparency Auditor services significantly interrupted for almost an hour on Thursday due to the mishandled thwarting of a phishing link in the IT service management firm's R2 object storage platform.

Also partially impacted by the incident — which involved the accidental takedown of the whole R2 Gateway service instead of the targeted endpoint alone — were Cloudflare's Cache Purge, Durable Objects, and Workers & Pages services. "During a routine abuse remediation, action was taken on a complaint that inadvertently disabled the R2 Gateway service instead of the specific endpoint/bucket associated with the report. This was a failure of multiple system level controls (first and foremost) and operator training," said Cloudflare. Despite already moving to curb service deactivation by removing such a capability from the Admin API's abuse review interface, Cloudflare is also mulling to bolster account provisioning and access controls.

Related

New AsyncRAT campaign uncovered

Attacks commenced with the delivery of phishing emails with a Dropbox link that downloads a ZIP archive containing an internet shortcut file with a TryCloudflare URL that fetches an LNK file for further compromise, a report from Forcepoint X-Labs showed.

New Lazarus Group campaign targets cryptocurrency wallets

After luring targets into providing their curriculum vitae or GitHub link for fake cryptocurrency, finance, or travel job offers, attackers proceed to share a malicious repository with the project's "minimum viable product," which executes nefarious code eventually resulting in the deployment of stealer malware that targets Windows, macOS, and Linux systems.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Boot Record InfectorComputer Emergency Response Team (CERT)Stimulus

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds