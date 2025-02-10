Faulty phishing site blocking disrupts Cloudflare services

BleepingComputer reports that Cloudflare had its Stream, Images, Cache Reserve, Vectorize, Log Delivery, and Key Transparency Auditor services significantly interrupted for almost an hour on Thursday due to the mishandled thwarting of a phishing link in the IT service management firm's R2 object storage platform.

Also partially impacted by the incident — which involved the accidental takedown of the whole R2 Gateway service instead of the targeted endpoint alone — were Cloudflare's Cache Purge, Durable Objects, and Workers & Pages services. "During a routine abuse remediation, action was taken on a complaint that inadvertently disabled the R2 Gateway service instead of the specific endpoint/bucket associated with the report. This was a failure of multiple system level controls (first and foremost) and operator training," said Cloudflare. Despite already moving to curb service deactivation by removing such a capability from the Admin API's abuse review interface, Cloudflare is also mulling to bolster account provisioning and access controls.