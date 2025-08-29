VerifTools, an international market for counterfeit identity documents, had its operations disrupted by the FBI and the Politie, the Netherlands' national police, in a law enforcement operation that resulted in the sequestration of nearly two dozen physical and virtual servers, as well as its domains, reports BleepingComputer. Threat actors using the VerifTools marketplace, which was found to offer fake IDs from across the U.S. and several countries around the world, were able to amass almost $6.4 million from illicit cyber activity, according to the FBI. Although none of VerifTools' administrators have been identified as part of the joint operation, authorities are working to further assess the seized information to proceed with arrests. "The entire infrastructure of the website hosted on the servers has been secured and copied. This data is now under investigation. The Public Prosecution Service does not rule out future arrests," said Politie.
Identity
Fake ID market VerifTools disrupted by joint US, Dutch operation
(Adobe Stock)
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds