Fake clinics used in healthcare phishing scam

GBHackers News reports that the healthcare sector is experiencing a surge in cyberattacks, with 92% of organizations reporting breaches that exposed more than 276 million patient records, an average of 758,000 compromised daily.
A recent investigation by Check Point Research uncovered a phishing campaign, active since March 2024, impersonating medical providers like Zocdoc to trick users into revealing personal information. Over 7,000 malicious emails targeting nearly 300 organizations were blocked by Check Points Harmony Email & Collaboration platform. These attacks often include fabricated clinics and images of real doctors under fake names, with cybercriminals harvesting data via phone calls. Healthcare records are valuable on the dark web, used for fraud, blackmail, and even to alter treatment plans, posing serious risks to patients. With 95% of the phishing campaigns victims located in the U.S., Check Point emphasizes stronger email defenses, staff training, and mobile protections. The sophistication of these attacks requires a comprehensive, proactive security strategy, the report warns.
A recent investigation by Check Point Research uncovered a phishing campaign, active since March 2024, impersonating medical providers like Zocdoc to trick users into revealing personal information. Over 7,000 malicious emails targeting nearly 300 organizations were blocked by Check Points Harmony Email & Collaboration platform. These attacks often include fabricated clinics and images of real doctors under fake names, with cybercriminals harvesting data via phone calls. Healthcare records are valuable on the dark web, used for fraud, blackmail, and even to alter treatment plans, posing serious risks to patients. With 95% of the phishing campaigns victims located in the U.S., Check Point emphasizes stronger email defenses, staff training, and mobile protections. The sophistication of these attacks requires a comprehensive, proactive security strategy, the report warns.