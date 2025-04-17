Extensive Oregon agency data breach admitted by Rhysida ransomware gang

SecurityWeek reports that the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality had more than 2.5 TB of data claimed to have been compromised by the Rhysida ransomware operation in an attack last week following the agency's assertion that none of its data had been impacted by the incident.
Allegedly included in the data pilfered from the DEQ were employee details and SQL, which would be put up for sale to a single buyer should the agency refuse to pay the $2.5 million worth of Bitcoin in ransom within a week. Rhysida's claims have yet to be acknowledged by the DEQ, which initially reported the intrusion to have impacted its email and help desk services, vehicle inspection stations, and other systems, but not its environmental data management system that has been on another server. Such a development follows a string of attacks against local and state governments, including Ohio's City of Columbus, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, and the Port of Seattle.
Allegedly included in the data pilfered from the DEQ were employee details and SQL, which would be put up for sale to a single buyer should the agency refuse to pay the $2.5 million worth of Bitcoin in ransom within a week. Rhysida's claims have yet to be acknowledged by the DEQ, which initially reported the intrusion to have impacted its email and help desk services, vehicle inspection stations, and other systems, but not its environmental data management system that has been on another server. Such a development follows a string of attacks against local and state governments, including Ohio's City of Columbus, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, and the Port of Seattle.