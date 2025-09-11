Data Security

Extensive Hello Gym audio recording leak uncovered

Minnesota-based fitness technology services provider Hello Gym had more than 1.6 million audio recordings of North American gym members leaked by a misconfigured database, reports Hackread.

Multiple gyms across the U.S. and Canada had phone recordings and voicemails between 2020 and 2025, which included customers' names, phone numbers, and reasons for calls, compromised as a result of the improperly secured database, according to an analysis by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler published on Website Planet.

Fowler, who said that the files should have been restricted to the public due to their sensitive nature, noted Hello Gym's immediate action to secure the database. Additional information regarding the duration of the database's exposure and potential unauthorized access remains uncertain.

However, threat actors could harness information from the audio recordings to defraud others in phishing and deepfake schemes. Organizations have been urged to ensure the implementation of robust protections for their customers' data.

