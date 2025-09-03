IoT, Supply chain, Government Regulations
Experts: US Cyber Trust Mark program at risk of being jeopardized by ongoing FCC probe
(Adobe Stock)
Operations of the Federal Communications Commission's Cyber Trust Mark program were noted by cybersecurity experts and Biden administration officials to be potentially undermined by an ongoing vague investigation launched by FCC Chair Brendan Carr over the Chinese links of Illinois-based testing conglomerate UL Solutions, which was tasked to supervise the program, reports Cybersecurity Dive. Despite actions to prohibit "bad labs" following Biden-era bans of certain companies in the program meant to bolster the cybersecurity of Internet of Things devices, Carr moved to launch a probe into UL's joint venture with a Chinese state-owned firm and its Chinese lab operations. Such an investigation is supported by Center for Strategic and International Studies' Strategic Technologies Program Director and former National Security Council staffer Matt Peal. However, Pearl noted that the joint venture does not merit disqualification in the Cyber Trust Mark program. Other former officials have also criticized the delayed implementation of the program.
