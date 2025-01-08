US unveils Cyber Trust Mark label for IoT devices

The Biden administration has commenced the rollout of the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark labeling program that would help ensure the security compliance of increasingly adopted Internet of Things devices months following its approval by the Federal Communications Commission in March, according to CyberScoop.

Such a launch also comes weeks after nearly a dozen companies were designated by the FCC as Cybersecurity Label Administrators, with UL Solutions given the lead administrator role. Despite being primarily focused on consumer IoT products, Cyber Trust Mark will be further expanded to cover small office and home office routers, smart meters, and other enterprise systems, said Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger, who also noted an upcoming executive order mandating Cyber Trust Mark-labeled devices in the government by 2027. "We see great potential in the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program. It is a positive step forward for consumers and we are excited about the opportunity to highlight this program for our customers," said Michael Dolan of Best Buy, which is among the consumer product vendors part of the program.