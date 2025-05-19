Identity, Cloud Security

Experts expose Azure Managed Identity abuse risks

Researchers have developed advanced detection methods to uncover abuse of Azure Managed Identities, shedding light on a growing security concern in cloud environments, reports Cyber Security News.

A detailed study by Team Axon outlines techniques to detect malicious MI activity, emphasizing behavior-based threat hunting rather than just identifying their existence. While MIs simplify authentication by removing static credentials, they also create new risks, as attackers can exploit them to escalate privileges and access sensitive data across Azure services. The paper introduces twelve detection queries, including one that identifies abnormal Microsoft Graph enumeration using compromised MIs, to expose behaviors indicative of reconnaissance and lateral movement. These techniques rely on pattern analysis, using Snowflake SQL to flag suspicious API call volumes and endpoints. Hunters researchers highlight that though MIs offer security benefits, they also operate on trust models that can be misused. The report also provides guidance for incident response, enhancing defenders ability to trace, correlate, and neutralize potential threats before damage occurs.

