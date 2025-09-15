Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations
Exclusive Networks adds Drata to more regions
Drata and Exclusive Networks have broadened their partnership to bring Drata's trust management and compliance automation platform to IT resellers and managed service providers across the UK, Ireland, DACH, and Nordic regions, reports Security Brief United Kingdom. The move builds on earlier collaboration in Benelux and comes as European businesses face rising pressure to meet regulatory frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 42001, NIS2, and DORA. Drata said the platform enables organisations to automate evidence collection, monitor controls continuously, and manage risks in real time, reducing reliance on manual processes and audit preparation workloads. "Extending our partnership with Exclusive Networks allows us to deliver our scalable GRC solutions to even more organisations," said George Bonser, Vice President EMEA at Drata. Exclusive Networks' Rob Tomlin added that the deal strengthens its cybersecurity portfolio and helps resellers meet compliance needs "with confidence and ease." The expansion is expected to give partners and customers scalable tools for managing governance and trust across evolving regulatory landscapes.
