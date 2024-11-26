Exabeam partners with Wiz for cloud security, threat detection

Exabeam has partnered with cloud security firm Wiz to work on improving organizations’ ability to detect, investigate, and respond to cloud-based threats, according to SiliconAngle.

The collaboration integrates Exabeam’s artificial intelligence-powered behavioral analytics with Wiz’s detailed cloud security insights, creating a unified platform for threat management across cloud and hybrid environments. The collaboration seeks to address the increasing complexity of securing cloud assets amidst growing adoption and evolving attack vectors. By combining Wiz’s visibility into risky cloud configurations with Exabeam’s analytics, security teams can track attack trends and prioritize threats, leading to more streamlined incident investigations.

The partnership also simplifies onboarding to the Exabeam New-Scale Platform through a preconfigured Wiz tile, enabling rapid access to insights and faster protection of cloud resources. The integration leads to improved visibility into toxic risk combinations, enhanced detection of malicious behavior, and improved efficiency during remediation. The tie-up follows Exabeam’s recent product updates introduced after its merger with LogRhythm, which introduced the LogRhythm Intelligence service.