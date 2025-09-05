Increasingly advanced cybersecurity defenses were noted by Ukrainian State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection Head Oleksandr Potii to have led Russia to shift toward cyberespionage, distributed denial-of-service attacks, and other non-critical cyber operations after initially launching far-reaching intrusions against the country's critical infrastructure, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "It may be that Russia no longer has enough resources for such attacks, as Ukraine continues to strengthen its defenses, reducing the chances of a successful cyberattack while increasing the time and effort needed to carry one out," said Potii in an interview with The Record. Despite changes in Russian hacking strategies, Ukraine is still continuously relying on threat intelligence sharing with the U.S. and European allies, with Potii noting the mutual benefit of such activities among all participating nations. "Russia's motivation will not go away. What we can do is hinder them technically and complicate their operations," Potii added.
Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security
Evolving Russian cyber strategy attributed to intensified Ukrainian efforts
(Image credit: opolja via Getty)
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds