Aside from compromising the websites of Ukraine's Committee on National Security Issues, Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Issues, Committee on Legal Policy, and seven other government agencies, NoName057(16) also set its sights on major European iron ore producer and supplier Ferrexpo, which is among Ukraine's largest industrial firms. Such intrusions by NoName057(16) against Ukraine come a day after multiple Brussels-based organizations, including the International Center for Research and Information on Public, Social, and Cooperative Economics and Belgium's Social Security Bureau, were compromised by the pro-Russian hacktivists following a meeting between Zelensky and European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen. Multiple countries aligned with Ukraine have had their critical infrastructure targeted by NoName057(16) since 2022.
Threat Intelligence, Network Security
Ukraine subjected to new pro-Russian DDoS attack spree
(Adobe Stock)
Cybernews reports that nearly a dozen Ukrainian government entities have been targeted by pro-Russian hacktivist operation NoName057(16) with a deluge of distributed denial-of-service attacks hours before a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump tackling a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement on Monday.
Aside from compromising the websites of Ukraine's Committee on National Security Issues, Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Issues, Committee on Legal Policy, and seven other government agencies, NoName057(16) also set its sights on major European iron ore producer and supplier Ferrexpo, which is among Ukraine's largest industrial firms. Such intrusions by NoName057(16) against Ukraine come a day after multiple Brussels-based organizations, including the International Center for Research and Information on Public, Social, and Cooperative Economics and Belgium's Social Security Bureau, were compromised by the pro-Russian hacktivists following a meeting between Zelensky and European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen. Multiple countries aligned with Ukraine have had their critical infrastructure targeted by NoName057(16) since 2022.
Aside from compromising the websites of Ukraine's Committee on National Security Issues, Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Issues, Committee on Legal Policy, and seven other government agencies, NoName057(16) also set its sights on major European iron ore producer and supplier Ferrexpo, which is among Ukraine's largest industrial firms. Such intrusions by NoName057(16) against Ukraine come a day after multiple Brussels-based organizations, including the International Center for Research and Information on Public, Social, and Cooperative Economics and Belgium's Social Security Bureau, were compromised by the pro-Russian hacktivists following a meeting between Zelensky and European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen. Multiple countries aligned with Ukraine have had their critical infrastructure targeted by NoName057(16) since 2022.
An In-Depth Guide to Network Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds