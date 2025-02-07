Evolving cloud landscape leads to security challenges

The rapid adoption of cloud technologies has driven innovation across industries, but it has also contributed to the emergence of new security threats, according to an article in Forbes.

To address these threats artificial intelligence-powered tools have been developed to enhance threat detection and response, while zero-trust architecture has become a widely accepted framework for cloud security thanks to its strict identity verification requirements. Meanwhile, infrastructure as code is also improving compliance by integrating security controls into development pipelines.

However, security risks are increasing, especially in multicloud environments where varied configurations are creating vulnerabilities and complexities that hinder security efforts. Cybercriminals are also using generative artificial intelligence to craft sophisticated phishing attacks and scan code for weaknesses. Ransomware targeting cloud workloads has also surged, emphasizing the need for robust disaster recovery plans. Human error remains a critical weakness amid all this, with misconfiguration continuing to be the leading cause of cloud data breaches. Many organizations misunderstand the shared responsibility model, assuming that the burden is on cloud providers to secure everything. To mitigate risks, enterprises are advised to adopt artificial intelligence-driven threat detection, standardize security across cloud platforms, and promote security awareness at all levels.