Cloud Security, AI/ML, Zero trust

Evolving cloud landscape leads to security challenges

SOC 2 compliance for cloud networks

(Adobe Stock)

The rapid adoption of cloud technologies has driven innovation across industries, but it has also contributed to the emergence of new security threats, according to an article in Forbes.

To address these threats artificial intelligence-powered tools have been developed to enhance threat detection and response, while zero-trust architecture has become a widely accepted framework for cloud security thanks to its strict identity verification requirements. Meanwhile, infrastructure as code is also improving compliance by integrating security controls into development pipelines.

However, security risks are increasing, especially in multicloud environments where varied configurations are creating vulnerabilities and complexities that hinder security efforts. Cybercriminals are also using generative artificial intelligence to craft sophisticated phishing attacks and scan code for weaknesses. Ransomware targeting cloud workloads has also surged, emphasizing the need for robust disaster recovery plans. Human error remains a critical weakness amid all this, with misconfiguration continuing to be the leading cause of cloud data breaches. Many organizations misunderstand the shared responsibility model, assuming that the burden is on cloud providers to secure everything. To mitigate risks, enterprises are advised to adopt artificial intelligence-driven threat detection, standardize security across cloud platforms, and promote security awareness at all levels.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Asymmetric WarfareCloud ComputingGreynet

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds