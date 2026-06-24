EvilTokens phishing service scales attacks 1,380% with AI integration

Tech Radar reports that the phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) operation known as EvilTokens has dramatically scaled its operations, increasing phishing attacks by 1,380% in early 2026 compared to the previous year, largely due to the integration of artificial intelligence.

The Huntress report highlights how EvilTokens operates like a modern tech startup, offering sophisticated phishing capabilities through subscription tiers ranging from $600 to $1,500. This AI-powered service enables per-victim personalization at an unprecedented scale, making each phishing lure unique and bypassing traditional security measures like multi-factor authentication. The service is openly advertised on Telegram, demonstrating the accessibility of powerful cyberattack tools. This maturation of the PhaaS market means that even actors with limited resources can launch highly effective, personalized phishing campaigns. T

he implications for cybersecurity are significant, as this trend suggests an escalating threat landscape where AI-driven attacks become more prevalent and harder to detect, potentially leading to widespread data breaches and financial losses for individuals and organizations alike.